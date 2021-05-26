From Circuit Clerk Tyler Phillips:
On May 14th we received the call that we were one of the next counties to be transitioned away from issuing Drivers License. May 24th was the last day that Kentucky State Police offered testing of any kind in Lee County.
As of May 25, the link to schedule your test will take you to the calendar for the Jackson (Breathitt County) Drivers License Regional Office.
They are open Monday-Friday and offer the test everyday. I know our weekly testing with limited times available has been difficult, the extra days will make it much easier to get in. We will still be able to renew your license until the end of June.
Using the renewal form either by mail or the drop box is still the easiest option, but with this unexpected update we will offer service at the door. We will still use your old picture and do our best to follow Supreme Court guidelines for social distancing but want to do our best to serve you while we still can.
June 28th is the last day for renewals in Lee Co. Visit Kentuckystatepolice.org - to schedule a test or Drive.ky.gov - to schedule an appointment at a regional office
