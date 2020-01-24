The following meeting schedule was adopted by the Lee County Board of Education at the first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, January 14. Meetings will take place on the second Tuesday of the month in the Lee County Schools Central Office board room at 6:00pm. Any change to this schedule will be posted on the Lee County School District’s webpage at https://www.lee.kyschools.us/.
Latest News
- Lee Co. School Board Meeting Schedule for 2020
- Courthouse Comments (1/22/20) by LC Judge Exec. Caudill
- PEOPLES EDUCATES CUSTOMERS ABOUT CARBON MONOXIDE SAFETY
- Study shows KCTCS graduates earn $9,100 more per year than those without college credentials
- Gallery of 2020 LCMHS Homecoming by Student Photographer; Eddie Brown
- Edith Fern Seale Little Obit
- Paul Troy, age 42
- Charles Earl “Chad” Mayes, age 36
Most Popular
Articles
- A Different View - January 15, 2020
- Kentucky Humanities announces 2020 Kentucky Reads
- BONEYARD HOLLOW OFFROAD PARK OPENING TRIPLE B BAR & GRILL RESTAURANT IN BEATTYVILLE
- Weekend storms cause damage across state
- Gallery of 2020 LCMHS Homecoming by Student Photographer; Eddie Brown
- Too Big, Too Strong, Too Fast
- New elk research launches this month
- Lee Joins Many Fellow KY Counties & Becomes A 2nd Amendment Sanctuary
- Nominations open for 2021 Kentucky Teacher Awards
- Proctor Lodge Holds Open Installations for 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.