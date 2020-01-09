Senior Citizen’s Center Jan. 2020 Menu/Schedule
**Bring recipes for cookbook!**
1/8- potato crunch fish, sides. Senior circle bingo 10:30am.
1/9- breaded pork chop, sides. Shop Richmond 8am
1/10- potluck. Tai chi.
1/13- seasoned beans, sides. Tai chi, shop local, MOB
1/14- chicken dumplings, sides. Nutrition ed 10:30am.
1/15- salmon patty, sides. Bank bingo, bday 10:30am
1/16- turkey, sides. Lunch bus stop diner 11am
1/17- potluck. Tai chi.
1/20- CLOSED
1/21- fried chicken, sides. Tai chi. Senior games pool tourney @ Hazard/Perry Center.
1/22- potato soup, sides. Bingo
1/23- cheeseburgers, sides. Visit nursing home
1/24- potluck. Tai chi
1/27- chili, sides. Tai chi, MOB
1/28- breaded pork chops, sides. Bingo
1/29- meatloaf, sides. Ronnie sings 10am
1/30- baked chicken, sides. Socialize
1/31- potluck. Tai chi.
