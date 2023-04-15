be

     The Lee County Fiscal Court has announced that it will be offering a free, two day county unwanted items/junk drop off at the old Lee Co. landfill at Highway 11N on April 21st-22nd, 8am-4pm. 

    NO tires or hazardous materials/chemicals can be dropped off at this site. 

    Tires waste can be dropped off on the Tire Waste Day at the State Highway Garage on May 4th- 6th, 8am-3pm.

       The Conservation District is providing funding for this recycling cleanup project through a KY State Environmental Grant and in partnership with the LC Fiscal Court.    

     For more info, please call LC Solid Waste at 464.4107 or the LC Conservation at 464.8480.

