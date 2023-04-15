The Lee County Fiscal Court has announced that it will be offering a free, two day county unwanted items/junk drop off at the old Lee Co. landfill at Highway 11N on April 21st-22nd, 8am-4pm.
NO tires or hazardous materials/chemicals can be dropped off at this site.
Tires waste can be dropped off on the Tire Waste Day at the State Highway Garage on May 4th- 6th, 8am-3pm.
The Conservation District is providing funding for this recycling cleanup project through a KY State Environmental Grant and in partnership with the LC Fiscal Court.
For more info, please call LC Solid Waste at 464.4107 or the LC Conservation at 464.8480.
