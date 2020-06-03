By Lisa Robinson of Booneville Sentinel
County Judge Executive Chuck Caudill called the special meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court to order at 5 pm at Happy Top to discuss the ambulance service and the first reading of the budget for 20-21. He stated three options for the ambulance service: Option 1: They can let a commercial service run it. Breathitt/Wolfe has agreed to run it. Lee County will pay all expenses to operate ambulances (purchase, insurance, maintenance), all major equipment on ambulances (heart monitors, etc...)for utilities, all expenses associated with housing. Breathitt/Wolfe will do payroll, pay for disposables (bandages, gloves, drugs...) and fuel. They will take all revenue generated over $500,000 and Lee County will pay $25,000 a month. Option 2: Let a non-profit like Watts/Caney Fire Dept/EMS run it. They will give the same deal as Breathitt/Wolfe but will not charge $25,000. They will keep all the revenues generated over $500,000. Option 3: Keep the ambulance service under control of the Citizens of Lee County Ambulance Service, keep all revenue and pay all bills.
Magistrate Dean Noe stated that “we all want the best for the Lee County Ambulance Service.” Judge Caudill suggested that the fiscal court form an independent board and let them figure out what would be the best solution for the next year. The budget is one of the biggest drawbacks. Judge Caudill said that not one person has been laid off or lost their jobs. Life insurance and retirement for the ambulance personnel was a hot topic. A citizen stated that 95% of the people wants to keep the ambulance service ran by Lee County like it has been for the past few months. He asked, “What is our legal obligations to all of the facilities that we have in Lee County? We have a major prison, a regional jail, nursing home, 5 medical clinics, and a homeless shelter. You cannot say that we are not obligated to keep more than one ALS ambulance in this county. You cannot hope to service all of these organizations with 1 ALS ambulance.” Ronnie Paul Begley made a motion that the Lee County Fiscal Court run the Lee County Ambulance Service with the proposed 20-21 budget. Judge Caudill seconded the motion but stated that we welcome more discussion. Another person stated that he has worked at several other places including fire departments and other ambulance services. He stated that “Rome was not built overnight.” Judge Caudill stated that he had looked at the financials for another ambulance service. He asked why they are billing so much more than Lee County. Their response was that you are a new company and the more you work with Medicare, the more your percentage will increase. Judge Caudill stated that the ambulance service is going to re-study to make sure they are doing their run sheets more efficiently and by adding 2EMTAs, we can bill more for ALS runs. If we do it right, we could have 2 ALS ambulances here full time.
One individual from the treasurer’s office stated that the reason that the ambulance service has been able to operate on such a small amount of money is because they have not been getting health insurance, no retirement, or workers comp. That is the difference between the past few months and the upcoming budget.
An employee from the nursing home stated that the last 6 months McIntosh ran the Lee County Ambulance Service, 72% of their runs were not taken. They would not show up to take residents to appointments and when they were called, they would claim that they did not have any ambulances available. She also stated that “if they were aware they were not going to be able to make a run, they would not even call us”.
She stated that they have not had those issues since it has been ran by the Lee County Fiscal Court. A motion was made and seconded to meet and talk with other ambulance services to see what they can do to help us. Another special meeting of the Lee County Fiscal Court was scheduled for June 1, 2020 to speak with personnel from another ambulance service to doscuss what they offer.
Judge Caudill asked for the fiscal court to hire Brad Holmes as part time ambulance EMT at $10 per hour. A motion was made and carried to approve the hiring. Judge Caudill also asked for a motion to give Jacob Ward and Andrew Neace another $1.50 per hour since they have completed their EMT Advanced Certification.
This would take them from $10/hour to $11.50/hour. Another motion was made and carried to approve the first reading of the FY 20-21 Budget but they are still concerned about the ambulance service portion of the budget. Judge Caudill stated that the current budget keeps all current employees and keeps all the services in the county. He also stated that we had to cut spending across the county in the last 2 years.
On Monday, June 1, 2020, the fiscal court met in special session again at Happy Top. All members of the fiscal court were in attendance. There were several of the Breathitt/Wolfe Ambulance Service representatives available to speak about what they are going to do if they take on the Lee County Ambulance Service.
Jimmy Conley from the Breathitt/Wolfe Ambulance Service talked about what they would do if they take over the Lee County Ambulance Service. Mr. Conley stated that this is a business deal for them. He talked about keeping two ambulances running in Lee County.
He stated that it costs on average about $1million a year to run two ambulances. This is an average, not an actual amount. It could be less or it could be more. He stated you can not run this business part time, it has to be ran full time. He stated that they do not want to come over here if they are not wanted.
If the fiscal court or ambulance employees do not want them here, then they do not need to be here. He also spoke about how much it costs to provide insurance and health insurance, as well as costs for overtime. He said that if they can not make any money then they do not need to be here.
Citizens of Lee County came forward one after the other expressing how they felt about the ambulance service. Everyone of them stated that they feel the county should find a way to keep the ambulance service in Lee County. One person suggested that Lee County Fiscal Court run the ambulance service for another year and see how it is going.
At the end of that year, if it is not doing better, then talk about doing something else. After listening to the crowd and the representatives from Breathitt/Wolfe Ambulance Service, Judge Caudill made a proposal to keep the Lee County Ambulance Service in Lee County.
