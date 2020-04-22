On April 18th Lee County held a Community Cruise where classic car owners and others drove through the county to help spread cheer and unity to those staying home during this crisis. Those who participated met at City Hall at noon while those who wished to watch, were encouraged to sit on their porch or lawn.
The route consisted of Main Street to the September Place apartment complex, LC Care and Rehab, Grand Avenue, Highway Eleven and Old Highway Eleven, Crystal Creek Subdivision, Beattyville Manor, Slabtown, Boone Avenue Apartments, Beart Track, Highway 52, Youth Haven and Highway 498.
Photos via The Beattyville Enterprise & Osborne Events & Media.
