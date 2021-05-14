Lee Countians Graduate from HCTC

Hazard Community and Technical College honored graduates on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. A total of 674 students received 1,555 credentials -- 361 degrees, 87 diplomas, and 1,107 certificates. Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees were awarded along with diplomas and certificates. The ceremony was for graduates for the 2020-21 academic year – including those who completed required coursework in August 2020 and December 2020 as well as the May 2021 graduates.
Congrats to the following students from Lee County: Hana Brandenburg, Aaron Tristion Carter, Hallie Dawn Deaton, Michelle Kaye Dunaway, Dalton Eric Fox, Heather Nicole Howard, Sandra Lee Howard, Kimberly Megan Lutes, Cassandra N. Lyons, Caidee Marie Marshall, Sheridan Rayne Patrick, Kayla Reed, Kaylynn May Spivey, Kimberly Michelle Terry, Jonathan Scott Todd, and Robin N. Turner.
