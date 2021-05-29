Congrats to the following:
Stephen Aaron Bishop, Alissa D. Hogan, and Steve Tyler Johnson, all of Beattyville for being named to the HCTC President’s Honor List for Spring 2021 and Logan Paige Botner of Beattyville, Michaela Brooke Botner of Beattyville, Hana Brandenburg of Beattyville, Whitney Nicole Brandenburg of Beattyville, Averie Faith Brownell of Zoe, Hanna Alexis Campbell of Beattyville, Shelby Carothers Kay Carothers of Beattyville, Morgan Lynn Hinkle of Beattyville, Keshia Lashee Land of Beattyville, Brandon Scott Lynch of Beattyville, Tasha Kay Maher of Beattyville, Charity La’Shae Mashburn of Beattyville, Sara Ogans of Beattyville, Kyla Jo Ratliff of Beattyville, and Kaylynn May Spivey of Beattyville for being named to the HCTC Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
