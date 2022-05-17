Lee County 2022 Primary Results

COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- LCHS PROM Photo Gallery
- Food Establishment Inspection Report Provided by KY River Dist. Health Dept.
- ARREST MADE IN CHILD ABUSE CASE:
- Lee County PE Teacher Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Contact with a Student
- Kenuel Thompson Obituary
- Beattyville City Council Receives Updates on 911 Dispatch and Beattyville Connect
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Body Identified as Local Lee County Man Missing Since 2020
- Beattyville Based Kellwell Food Services Involved in Lawsuit Involving Rape in Pike County
- KY 52 in Lee County to be closed Saturday, May 14
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.