Lee County Area Technology Center’s Automotive Program Gives Thanks

Submitted by Craig Herald
The Lee County Area Technology Center’s Automotive Program would like to say a special thank you to the advisory committee for their continued involvement and support of the program. The automotive program was just re-certified through the National Automotive Training Education Foundation (NATEF). This is the 4th recertification under Instructor John Lucas in the 22 years he’s taught here
This certification is a testimony of the quality of this program and is the highest attainable recognition in the industry. The process has many standards, one of the most important is quality of instruction and learning opportunities for our students.
The program would like to recognize Jason Haddix of Lucas Tire in Beattyville, KY and Jim Baker of Baker Automotive in Jackson KY for their part on the evaluation team. Pictured are Mr. Lucas with student Keegan Wilder.
