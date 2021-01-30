Lee County School Board members were recently recognized for the contribution they make to our school system.
Those pictured left to right are members Avis Thompson, Donald Napier, William Owens, Janie Thorpe and Lamont Coldiron.
Due to the county’s decreasing virus number, Lee County Schools are currently participating in in-person classes.
According to the superintendent, desks are spaced apart at the recommended six feet from one another. Parents must inform the school of any contact a student may have knowingly had or have with Covid. Parents, if at all possible are being urged to transport their child/children their self to school and also pick up, in order to reduce student count on buses. Food deliveries have paused however, parents with children who are still choosing to do virtual learning can pick up the child’s food at both school’s lunchrooms.
The board has recently released a schedule for all upcoming meetings. These are subject to change. The Lee County School Board will hold their regular monthly meetings on the following dates: February 9th 2021, March 9th 2021, April 13th 2021, May 11th 2021, June 8th 2021, July 13th 2021, August 10th 2021, September 14th 2021, October 12th 2021, November 9th 2021 and December 14th 2021. Regular monthly meetings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm in the Central Office facility.
It is sometimes necessary to change the scheduled meeting dates due to unavoidable circumstances. When this happens, rescheduling information will be communicated on the district’s webpage at lee.kyschools.us. Meeting agendas will be posted to the website 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
