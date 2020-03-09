On March 1st Lee County celebrated it’s 150th birthday with a celebration on the courthouse lawn. Various awards were given to selected community members along with refreshments at the Beattyville Christian Church Center. The opening welcome was given by Lee County’s Judge Executive; Chuck Caudill Jr followed by a reading of the Kentucky Legislative Citation by Representative Cluster Howard. Congratulatory messages were also received from U.S. Senator; Rand Paul and U.S. Congressman; Hal Rogers.
