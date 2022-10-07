Lee County:
CHRISTMAS ANGEL TREE APPLICATIONS
(Children birth to 12 years old on Christmas 2022 are eligible - Please DO NOT bring Children)
(Available for ALL eligible families in need. We will verify eligibility by your Income to Expense ratio) The Salvation Army will take applications in Lee County: October 21 st , 2022
***Please Note: Applying for additional Christmas Assistance at any another Agency, School, Organization, or Church is grounds for disqualification from the Angel Tree Program.*** Friday, 10AM-1:00 PM Apply at: LEE CO. PUBLIC LIBRARY 255 Industrial Park Beattyville, Ky 41311 Questions: Call 859-624-5826
To apply you must bring: Please do not bring hand-written notes
Your Valid State Issued Photo ID that has your CURRENT address on it.
Government-Issued Identification for ALL household members such as Birth Certificate, Photo ID,
Passport, Matricula consular identification, Medicaid Cards for children, etc.
Your CURRENT Food Stamp Award Letter listing all family members and eligibility qualifications.
Proof of ALL household INCOME (Pay Stubs, SSI, Disability, Child Support, KTAP, etc).
ALL household EXPENSES (Copy of Lease/Proof of Mortgage, electric, gas, water, cable, internet,
phone, car payment, car/ health/ life insurance, storage, rent-to-own, personal loans, any other monthly
expenses).
*official paper copies only & NO Social Security Cards can be used as ID
ALSO BRING Childs/Children’s Clothing and Shoe sizes (for Angel Tree applications). Possible gift ideas for your child/children (for Angel Tree applications). ALL items above are needed to create Christmas applications. Please make sure to bring all needed items as we will only be in your county one (1) day.
