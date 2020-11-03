Lee County Election Results: Everything except Proctor in- person be reported AS DELIVERED TO Clerk's office
President Trump 2054 446
Senator McConnell 1872 McGrath 504
U.S. Rep Rogers 2040 Best 373
State Rep Wesley 1867 Clemons-
Gayle Combs506
Amendment 1 Yes 995 No 1185
Amendment 2 Yes 599 No 1635
Remember total does include the in- person voting at the Proctor precinct. Tech problems and having to call main provider! Estimate 250-300 voter turnout there.
These results were from Russell Stamper, former Lee Co Court Clerk
