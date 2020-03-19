Executive Order dated March 16, 2020 for LEE COUNTY
Amending the LEE COUNTY Emergency Declaration of March 14, 2020.
WHEREAS, the Coronavirus and efforts to contain it have required unprecedented measures be taken; and
WHEREAS, the United States Government and the State of Kentucky have both declared emergencies to address this effort; and
WHEREAS, local government has the responsibility to protect the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens and to mitigate the effects of the Coronavirus and efforts to contain it:
NOW, THERFORE, I, Charles F. Caudill Jr Lee County Judge/Executive, by the authority vested in me by KRS 39A, KRS 39B as well as pertinent and accompanying statutes and regulations and to protect the health and safety of our citizenry, do hereby declare that a State of Emergency exists in Lee County for the period beginning on the date of this Declaration and ending April 10, 2020. The following actions are hereby ordered:
1. Sponsors and agencies holding programs and events at which a gathering in excess of 100 shall attend are asked to voluntarily postpone the event until April 10, 2020. The holding of church services shall be determined by individual churches.
2. Citizens are requested and advised to be diligent in exercising good
hygiene, frequently washing hands and frequently sanitizing items that
come into human contact.
3. Citizens are also requested to be diligent with their personal health and to
refrain from being in contact with others if ill.
4. All restaurants in Lee County will cease providing meals to be consumed on site. As of 5 p.m., March 16, 2020, in accordance with directives from the Governor’s Office, Only Drive Through, Delivery and Take out sales are permitted.
5. This Emergency Declaration and Order shall be in force from the date of its
signing until April 10, 2020 unless extended or modified by additional
Emergency Declarations.
Charles F. Caudill Jr
Lee County Judge/Executive
