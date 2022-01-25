The Lee County Extension Council will meet on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. for a Special Meeting at the Lee County Extension Service at 259 Industrial Park Rd, Beattyville, KY 41311. The Extension Council will be nominating a new member for the Extension District Board. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we are requiring individuals to call the Extension Service to pre-register if you are planning to attend. You may call the Extension Service Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. excluding lunch from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. This will be an in-person meeting and we will be following the social distancing
guidelines. However, you may participate via Zoom. A Zoom Link will be sent to you the day of the meeting. You may participate via a conference call, also. Please let us know by 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 1st which method works for you.
Meetings of the Lee County Extension Council are open to the public. For additional information please contact the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759. Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability. University of Kentucky, Kentucky State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Kentucky Counties Cooperating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.