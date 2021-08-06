On July 29th, the Lee County Extension Office held the last session of the Positively ART class. The kids participated in an expressive art project where they had the freedom to let their creativity run wild. They had a wide range of supplies to choose from. The participants also played a nutrition/exercise game as well as sampled a Plate it up, KY proud recipe with the Family and Consumer Science Agent and Program Assistant.
A huge thank you to the Juniper Health Representatives; Matt Coleman, Taylor Sallie, and Jessica Gross who lead the ART classes
