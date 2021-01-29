In 2018, Lee County Fire Department applied for the AFG (Assistance for Firefighters Grant) for a new tanker. In September of 2019 we were notified that our application was approved.
We went with a quote we received from Southeast Apparatus to begin building the tanker. In 2020 Covid-19 happened and put manufacturing on hold resulting in delays on necessary components of the truck. What was supposed to be built and delivered in 350 days turned into well over a year.
We were anxious to get our truck and Southeast Apparatus was working as hard as they could to get it to us. On January 20, 2020 we drove down to Corbin, KY to give the truck a final look over and check everything with the original quote. We took possession of the tanker and brought it back home.
This is a 2020 Kenworth T-370 with a 380 HP Cummins (Paccar) engine. It has a 750 GPM bottom mount Hale water pump. We want to thank Lee County Assistant Chief Chad Jewell and Tri-Community Chief Charles Paul Booth for working on completing the AFG application that got us this tanker. We want to also thank Southeast Apparatus for the awesome truck they’ve built for us.
The citizens of Lee County will surely benefit from this. We need to properly stock it to NFPA standards and have some in-house training on the pump ops, and it’ll be ready to respond.
The new Lee County VFD tanker was procured after an award from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) was awarded to the department for the 2018 grant cycle. The grant was a 95/5 match, with the grant budget of $205,000. We will have several more thousands of dollar to invest into the apparatus with department funds in order to get the tanker fully NFPA and ISO compliant. The AFG award brought in $195,238.09 in federal funds with the fiscal court providing the $9,761.91 (5%) match.
After reviewing all bids it was decided to choose Southeast Apparatus as the builder based upon a stronger engine, a bigger pump, and a few other smaller items (such as electronically actuated dump, which allows for the tanker operator to dump the water on scene, into a dump tank, without exiting the cab of the apparatus for quicker water shuttle runs). Because of covid-19 schedules were pushed back and the duration from award to receipt was longer than anticipated, but the end product was well worth the wait. This brand new 2020 tanker will be replacing a 1981 Ford tanker, which was originally a milk truck, that in its prime was a valuable asset but has been well past its prime for many years.
The tanker, unit 320, is a 2020 Kenworth T370 chassis with a 380 HP engine. It has a 2,000 gallon poly tank, 750 gallon per minute pto driven pump, 2 cross-lays (pre-connected hand lines that can be used for suppression operations in some cases). We hope to have the new tanker fully stocked, have our members trained on the operation and features, and ready to respond within the next week or two.
Between all the departments in the county being unable to fundraise because of covid 19 restrictions, the already stretched thin budgets of all departments in the county are suffering. Each member requires roughly $2,500 to outfit with required safety gear which expires after 10 years, maintenance of older apparatuses takes a toll on our budgets as well. Beattyville VFD and Lee County VFD have been planning membership recruitment drives, but because of the high upfront costs for each new member, and being in the red for year over year financial numbers, we are not sure when we will be able to take on new volunteers and have them outfitted to be able to help give back to our community. Several departments have setup GoFundMe campaigns, and the Beattyville VFD and Lee County VFD are starting to do online raffles and auctions for 2021 as there is no known date for when we can do in person fundraising while maintaining safety for our volunteers.
Currently Lee County and Beattyville VFDs are doing a raffle for Valentine’s day of a Candleberry “cookiejar” 1 gallon candle. Tickets (also donations can be made through the site by clicking on “shop all”) can be purchased online at:
https://beattyville-fire-department.square.site/product/2021-candleberry-cookie-jar-raffle/23 GoFundMe Campaigns Lee County VFD - https://www.gofundme.com/f/leecountyvfd, Beattyville VFD- https://www.gofundme.com/f/beattyville-vfd, Tri Community - https://www.gofundme.com/f/jk6gxj-tricommunity-volunteer-fire-department-support
Tax deductible donations can be made to the Lee County VFD or Beattyville VFD at: PO Box 98 Beattyville, KY 41311. Info via Chief Andrews.
