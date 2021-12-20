Lee County Fiscal Court is Liable for a Lawsuit Based on Magistrates Decision if it is not Reversed

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, being Publisher-GM of The Beattyville Enterprise, I, once again, approached the Lee County Fiscal Court, asking to become the Legal Paper of Record by law after doing our due diligence per the law and the Fiscal Court’s request.
In the November Fiscal Court meeting, I had initially approached the Fiscal Court to become legal paper of record based on the fact that the Statement of Ownership, which determines circulation numbers to be legal paper of record had not been filed by Three Forks Tradition yearly per the law.
After Judge Chuck Caudill Jr recused himself from the vote in order to be fair since he himself had once been GM of The Beattyville Enterprise, County Attorney Tom Hollon and the Magistrates requested that Three Forks Tradition submit their Statement of Ownership ASAP despite an extension given by the post office, AND each paper submit their in-county paid circulation numbers to the Court, swearing under oath that the amounts are correct at the December Fiscal Court meeting.
Magistrate Harvey Pelfrey was not present for the November meeting due to a personal matter, so Magistrates Ronnie Paul Begley, Dean Noe, and Dennis Pelfrey were the ones that made the request to both papers.
The December Fiscal Court meeting proceeded with normal business until it was time for Three Forks Tradition and The Beattyville Enterprise to present the requested information from the November Fiscal Court meeting.
Linda Smith, representing Three Forks Tradition addressed the Court first, and asked me if I had petitioned the Court to become legal paper of record based on the delay of Three Fork’s Statement of Ownership being submitted to the post office. I responded, “yes.” Smith, then, proceeded to say that based on my filing date written on my published Statement of Ownership, it was dated 10-27-21, making my Statement of Ownership being submitted late as well.
I responded by saying that we did indeed submit the Statement of Ownership by October 1st. I had, simply, mistakenly put the print date as the publication date on the Statement of Ownership when we printed it. Besides, what relevance does the Statement of Ownership have now when the Fiscal Court asked for specific in-county circulation numbers?
At that time, Judge Caudill asked what my in-county circulation numbers were and to include paid subscriptions, street sales, and e-Subscriptions. (Three Forks has NO e-Subscriptions, because they have no digital presence unlike The Beattyville Enterprise that has approximately 50,000 hits collectively per week.) I gave them our number of 1224. Three Forks gave them a number of 798, and the Magistrates did not ask Three Forks a single time how many of those in-county subscriptions were paid versus free.
However, the Magistrates had no problem tearing down my numbers. Magistrate Ronnie Paul Begley said he felt it was wrong for me to approach “their” Fiscal Court with made up numbers in order to get legal ads and notices. I replied, “What made up numbers? I have a spreadsheet, per your request, right here showing my paid in-county sales. There is nothing made up about it!”
I proceeded to state my argument, once again, saying, “Are my in-county print subscription numbers low? Yes, there are, and the reason being, that it costs more to mail free subscriptions to pad the numbers than to find small town journalism sponsors to buy bulks of papers and then we deliver them free of charge throughout the County, and because I also have in-county e-Subscriptions that offsets the print subscriptions. “
I continued, saying, “I can’t help that I have a business background and my business experience leads me to watch the bottom line and think outside of the box in order to be a successful business in Lee County, making my circulation numbers the higher number!”
Magistrate Harvey Pelfrey asked if they could postpone a decision another month in order to research it some more. The judge said “no” because it had been going on long enough and a decision needed to be made. I agreed with the judge at that time.
After the constant counsel of the County Attorney and the County Judge, repeating over and over to the Magistrates, that if they do not choose the paper with the higher circulation number, then they were going to be liable for a lawsuit. All four Magistrates: Ronnie Paul Begley, Harvey Pelfrey, Dean Noe, and Dennis Pelfrey STILL voted to give the legal paper of record to Three Forks Tradition despite them having a smaller number and NOT submitting to the Court their breakdown of any of their in-county circulation numbers. That very decision is what made the Fiscal Court liable for a lawsuit.
All four of these Magistrates will possibly stunt the potential for new growth in Lee County by portraying the “good ole boys club” in full display like last Thursday night, because the math was simple. They simply chose not to comply, and not ONE.SINGLE.TIME did they ask for Three Forks Tradition’s in-county circulation numbers breakdown, and they refused to look at mine despite the numerous times I asked to present my breakdown to them.
NO substantial business will want to be involved with a local government that makes decisions of this nature if they want to succeed. Quality businesses do not play these types of games, which does not make Lee County look good. So, unless the Magistrates reverse their decision at the January 2022 Fiscal Court meeting, making The Beattyville Enterprise the legal paper of record based on paid in-county circulation numbers; the Fiscal Court will then be liable to be sued based on the Magistrates’ December decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.