There is a special Fiscal Court meeting tonight at 5 pm at Happy Top to discuss the ambulance service.
On the table are three options:Let a commercial service run it: Breathitt/Wolfe bid in a nutshell. Lee County will pay: all expenses to operate ambulances (purchase, insurance, maintenance), all major equipment on ambulances (heart monitors, etc...) for utilities, all expenses associated with housing. They will do payroll, pay for disposables, (bandages, gloves, drugs...) and fuel.
Their cost? they will take all revenues generated (over $500,000) and Lee County will pay $25,000 a month.
Let a Non-profit run it: Watts/Caney Fire Dept/EMS will give the same deal, but will not charge $25,000. They will still keep all the revenues generated by the runs. (over $500,000)
Keep the Ambulance Service under control of the Citizens of Lee County Ambulance Service, keep all revenue, and pay all bills.
Pros: Contracting out control of the ambulance service will save money by laying off 11 County Workers thus cutting off their retirement and insurance, and we will save on workman's comp.
Cons: -We will have no control over how the ambulances are used during the contract.
-This type of contract may violate County Retirement and IRS rules opening us up to paying retirement and penalties.
-The County is giving up run revenue, which has consistently increased over the last few months.
Please make your feelings known to your magistrates, one has shared with me, he hasn't received any input at all from his district on this issue.
Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.