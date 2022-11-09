Courtesy of Cassandra Shuler, LC Clerk's Office.
Lee County General Election Results
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- KENTUCKY VOTER REGISTRATION CONTINUES SURGE
- Local JROTC Flags4Vets Lapel Pin Fundraiser for Veterans' Day
- Bishop Enlists in National Guard
- Lee County High School Honor Roll Term 1
- A Different View
- Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
- Changes are Coming for the Constables of Kentucky
- Attorney General Cameron Reminds Kentuckians to Report Suspected Election Law Violations to Election Fraud Hotline During General Election
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Longtime Historian and Storyteller Passes Away
