Lee County has a New Historical Marker Near Owsley County Line

The new Lee County historical marker is located at the property at Hwy 11 South is owned by Toby Herald. Toby began researching the property and found its Civil War history and local ties to be quite interesting. He took his findings to the Kentucky Historical Society, and they approved the property as having historical significance.
The marker was placed on November 6, 2020. The marker is titled “Company A of the 7th KY Infantry Regiment”. The marker states “company A of the 7th KY Infantry Regiment was formed in 1861 at Congleton Springs in Owsley County, which is now Lee County.
Owsley County led all KY counties in the percentage of men enrolled in the union army and many enlisted in Company A. The regiment was organized by Elisha B. Treadway who was chosen as company captain.” Paul Treadway, the oldest living man in Lee County, 100 years young, was the great-grandson of Elisha B. Treadway
Mr. Treadway is very knowledgeable of Elisha’s life and says that Elisha, also, formed a Home Guard and was a former sheriff in Owsley County.
