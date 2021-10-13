Lee County Man Charged with Owsley Assault

On Sunday, October 12, 2021, Beattyville Police Department received an APB on a suspect, E.J. (Ewan) Thompson, 22 of Lee County, concerning a shooting in Owsley County on Saturday night.
Officer Jacob Addison stopped Thompson in Beattyville and contacted KSP.
KSP Detective Ethan Lakes executed Thompson's arrest and did a search of Thompson's car after obtaining a search warrant. Detective Lakes found a firearm that was possibly involved in a shooting at a party in Owsley County that injured three people on Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening.
Detective Lakes, then, impounded the vehicle, and took Thompson to Three Forks Regional Jail where he was booked for 1st degree Assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.