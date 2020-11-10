You have permission to edit this article.
Lee County Man, James Sipple Missing

Lee County Man, James Sipple Missing
     James Sipple was last seen on October 28th on New Virginia Ridge Road in Lee County.Sipple, 38, is originally from Beattyville. He is 6′1″, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is also missing his front teeth. Sipple was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, a green military jacket and either Redwing boots or red lowcut lace dress shoes.

     He suffers from PTSD and missed a medical appointment on October 30th. If you see him, please contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.

