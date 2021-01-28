Three of the volunteer fire departments of Lee County responded to a fire on Hwy 708 on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 realizing the homeowner, Charlie Lutes, may still be in the home that was engulfed in flames.
The volunteer firefighter fought hard to save the home and Lutes with no success.
Lutes’ body was recovered by an arson investigator, Lee County EMA, and cadaver dogs from KY Search Dog Association where his body was taken for an autopsy.
The Kentucky Fire Marshal and KSP are investigating the incident.
