Lee County Native Graduates from UKPA Program

 McKaylyn Combs Mays, a native of Lee County, graduated recently from the University of Kentucky Physician’s Assistant Studies Program. She is interested in Primary Care and Psychiatry.

      McKaylyn is the wife of Travis Mays and the mother to South Walker Mays. She is the daughter of Rebecca Gross and Jeff Combs. She is the granddaughter of Jack and Fonda Gross, and Mary Ann Combs. Congrats McKaylyn on your great accomplishment!

 

