Artist Ian Noe announced last week that his new album “River Fools & Mountain Saints” is now available on all major digital platforms for downloading.
Fans can also order the album on vinyl and cd at IanNoe.com. River Fools & Mountain Saints is the 3rd album Noe has released after 2018’s “Off This Mountain Top” and 2019’s “Between The Country”.
Noe can bee seen live in Lexington at The Burl on March 25th before he heads to Nashville to perform at The Basement East on March 31st.
