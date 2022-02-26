Lee County Native Wins Bronze at WAKO USA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

By: Jessica L Butler , Publisher-GM
Lee County native, Derrick Smith, who has been training at Lee Kickboxing Academy under the Academy Khru (Thai for “teacher” and is pronounced “Crew” in English.) Tyler Chrisman, competed at the WAKO USA National Championship this past Saturday in Nashville.
This tournament is used to select fighters to represent Team USA at international and world competitions. WAKO USA sanctions events across the country for amateur and professional athletes.
According to their website, the mission of WAKO Team USA Kickboxing is to promote Olympic-style amateur kickboxing in the United States and to provide a path to national and international competition for athletes of all ages.
WAKO Team USA Kickboxing follows the martial arts creeds of focus, perseverance, confidence, leadership and good sportsmanship to teach athletes to become the best athlete they can be in their pursuit of winning gold and representing our country with dignity, honor, and respect on the national and international levels.
Derrick competed in the 81kg Men’s Advanced Division. It was a 4-man bracket, tournament style. He was matched with Hawaii’s Kurvon, Battle on Day Two of the tournament at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
The two athletes were evenly matched throughout all 3 rounds, but Derrick was edged out by a few points and losing by a very close judges’ decision. However, Derrick still received the Bronze Medal for his bout.
According to Tyler Chrisman of LKA, it was a very good experience for them to compete on such a high level. This kind of competition let them know where they stand with the best in the country. They proved that they can enter the ring and compete with top level competition.
They have seen a ton of improvement in Derrick’s kickboxing this fight, though they still have much to work on! Derrick’s opponent, Kurvon, went on to win Gold in the tournament. Their next goal is the TBA tournament in June.
Tyler and Derrick want to thank their sponsors (list pictured) for helping make their Nashville championship possible, especially giving a special shout out to locally owned Positive Attraction Soap Company as Derrick’s personal sponsor for the event. They, also, want to thank everyone who believes in them and supports them.
We look forward to seeing more great things from Tyler and Derrick, and also, Lee Kickboxing Academy.
