Lee County PE Teacher Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Contact with a Student

A letter was sent out of April 21, 2022 by Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson stating that an incident had happened on April 19th between a Lee County Middle High School PE teacher and a student.
After investigating the incident, Mrs. Wassen terminated the teacher and contacted the Kentucky State Police.
Courtney D. Horn, the Lee County Middle High School PE teacher, was arrested and transported to Three Forks Regional Jail was she was charged with third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape, and first-degree sexual abuse on Thursday, April 21st.
She has since bonded out, and as part of her bond, she can not have any contact with Lee County Schools.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 26th.
The only mug shot available is what is attached to this story.
Note: Everyone is innocent till proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.