Lee County Residents Will Visit Regional Offices for Licensing Needs Starting June 28

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) operated Driver Licensing Regional Offices will become the new home for driver licensing services for Lee County residents. Beginning Monday, June 28, 2021, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in Lee County will no longer serve as the application site to request operator licenses, learner permits, or state identification cards. The new regional model is to be phased statewide by June 30, 2022.
Across the Commonwealth, driver licensing services offered by circuit court clerks in the Judicial Branch will gradually transfer to KYTC’s new network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices. Instead of visiting the Office of Circuit Court Clerk, residents will visit ANY Driver Licensing Regional Office to apply for or renew driver licenses, permits, commercial driver licenses (CDLs), and ID cards. Regional offices offer all credentials in either a standard or REAL ID card version. REAL ID versions meet federal requirements to board U.S. commercial flights, enter military bases or enter federal buildings that require ID once REAL ID enforcement starts May 3, 2023. To schedule an appointment at a regional office, visit drive.ky.gov. Walk-in customers are also welcome.
KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only debit and credit cards are accepted (no cash or check) at this time.
Driver Licensing Regional Offices are located in: Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Burlington, Richmond, Columbia, Somerset, Jackson, Morehead, Prestonsburg and Catlettsburg. There also are smaller, temporary field offices at Louisville/Bowman Field.
Other counties transitioning this month will be Elliott, Fleming, Hancock, Hart, Knott, Lee, Owen, Rockcastle, and Wolfe counties. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of those counties will cease nearly all in-person driver licensing services on Monday, June 28.
Counties having already made the transition are Adair, Breathitt, Caldwell, Casey, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Green, Hardin, Hopkins, Madison, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Pulaski, Rowan, Russell, Webster and Woodford.
Circuit court clerks will temporarily continue to process card renewal or replacement requests submitted remotely by standard-issue cardholders whose credential expires on or before June 30, 2021. This option only applies to applicants who have not had a change of address or name and do not require driver testing performed by the Kentucky State Police.
REAL IDs must be requested in person and cannot be renewed remotely through the Circuit Court Clerks’ temporary mail-in renewal program.
Kentuckians who require driver testing (primarily first-time cardholders) must successfully do so with the Kentucky State Police before applying at a licensing office.
The shift is more than a change in locations. It represents a new licensing model that provides Kentuckians with modern services that offer more choices in how they want to be served. Book an appointment online to visit an office to better plan your day. Walk-in customers are always welcome. You will soon be able to renew your license online! If your name or address has not changed, you will be eligible to renew your standard or REAL ID card version online. All Driver Licensing Regional Offices will offer applicants a choice between a REAL ID or a new standard card version.
Applicants can choose their preferred card version to be valid for four or eight years! That doubles the current lifespan of four years. Licensing is our only business. Our focus is on providing an excellent, uniform experience across our network of offices. You can visit ANY regional office, regardless of where you live in Kentucky. Periodic “Popup Driver Licensing” visits will occur in counties without a regional office to offer on-site application and renewal services. New card versions and office buildings offer state-of-the-art security to protect your information better. No more waiting for your card to be printed after taking your photo. You’ll get a temporary document at the end of your transaction and the permanent card will be sent to you in the mail. This change improves security in the card issuance process.
