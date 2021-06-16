Lee County RTA Celebrates New Retirees

Below: L-R: (2021) Cindy Neiderman, Debbie Green; (2020) Debbie Smith, Sherry Lanham. Lee Co. Local RTA Welcomed New RETIREES, both 2020 & 2021, by Celebrating with them during a Luncheon at Natural Bridge. COVID prohibited any social gatherings last year so WE Doubled the Fun this Year. Front Row: RETIREES- (2021) Cindy Neiderman & Debbie Green; (Not pictured- Jamie Stickler, Tami Stickler (2020) Debbie Smith & Sherry Lanham; (Not pictured-Becky Mullins, Orville Bennett) Back Row: LEE CO. RTA LOCAL OFFICERS: David Jennings, Darlene Jewel, President Willie Addison, Geneva Duncil. Avis Thompson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.