As Kentucky observes School Board Recognition Month in January, Lee County Schools is joining in the celebration.
William Owens, Janie Thorpe, Donald Napier, Lamont Coldiron and Avis Thompson are among the more than 850 school board members in the state’s 173 local school districts being recognized this month for their service.
This is the perfect time to thank school board members for serving in a role that has become increasingly complex, said David Webster, president of the Kentucky School Boards Association and chairman of the Simpson County school board.
“Members of the Lee County Board of Education are responsible for making decisions aimed at ensuring that every child in their district has a chance to be successful both in school and in life,” Webster said. “To do that, members oversee a $9.4-million budget, keep up with changing education laws and policies and spend hours on professional learning and state-mandated training.”
The voters in Lee County have elected these local leaders, who work to give every child in every classroom access to high quality teaching and learning,” said Superintendent Sarah Wasson.
“At a time when state and federal funding continue to shrink, our school board members haven’t flinched in the face of the challenges or shied away from their responsibilities,” she said. “Our community can be very proud of this team of board members, and I’m proud to be their partner in striving for education excellence for our children.”
Also, during January, please use social media to share your appreciation of school board members by using the hashtag #LoveKySchoolBoards.
