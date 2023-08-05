Bus 101 – Jamie Shuler – Elem.
Leeco, Hwy 1036, Jct. Little Bend Rd. Jct., Jct. All stops on Hwy 11N from Wolfe to Rt. 498, Mouth of Fixer Rd., Zachariah Loop, Eureka Rd. Jct., Shoemaker Ridge, Old Fincastle, Derrick Ridge, Zoe Post Office Jct., Jones Rd, Old Route 11 North of Lee Co Rec Center, Serenity Point Jct. (Tiddletown MHS only in AM/PM) (Early Childhood MHS only PM) (Elem Only Main St. Silver Creek., Boone Ave)
Bus 99 – Cortney Snider - MHS
Rt 498, from Fairground Ridge to 11 North, Old Hwy 11, Holly Rd., Jct. Tip Top Rd., Jct. Liesegang Rd., Old Hopewell Rd, 11 North to Rt. 498, Maloney Ridge, Jct. Poor Farm Rd., Rock of Ages, McGuire Ave., East Center Street, Proctor, Golf Course, (MHS ONLY Beattyville Manor and Falcon Ridge)
(MHS Only Main St. Silver Creek., Boone Ave)
Bus 109 – James Camp - Elem.
Walk Log, Hwy 708 South, Coal Branch, Dunigan Branch, Long Shoal, Paw Paw, Buffalo Zion, Southfork, West Ridge Rd.
Bus 105 - Perry Thorpe – Elem.
Hwy 52 East from St Helens to Breathitt Line, Coomer Fork Rd., Lower Twin Rd., Gilliam Rd., Brush Creek Rd., Rock Lick Rd., Burton Bend Loop, Wide Creek, All 708 North, Canyon Falls, Hwy 2017, Blankey Branch Rd., Hwy 52 East, Blaines Branch
Shuttle Elem to HS-PM
Bus 102 – Brad Kirby - MHS
Hwy 52 East from town to St Helens, Abner Flat Rd., Gray's Bend Rd., Union Rd., Hwy 2017 Primrose, Jct. Davis Dr., Jct. King's Rd., Jct. Spencer Lane, Jct. Hardy Shelton Rd., Primrose Lane, Hwy 2016 Wolfe Co., Jct. Old Fincastle Rd., Vic Kincaid Rd., Big Andy, Butler Ridge Rd., Hieronymus Loop, Mooretown, Hwy. 11 S to Elementary
PM-Shuttle- ATC to HS
Bus 111 - Steve Smith - MHS
Hwy 399, New Yellow Rock Rd., Heidelberg, Cressmont to Todd’s Rd., Todd’s Rd. Spencer Ridge to Conley Road, Spencer Fork Rd , Ida May all stops along 399, All Stops on 587 from Ida May Hill to 11 South, Jct. Bull Mtn. Short Hollow Rd
Bus 104 – Shon Gray - MHS
Old Orchard Cem. Rd., Arvil PO Rd., 1209, Creech Rd., Hwy 587, Earnestville Rd., Ross Ln., Hwy 587 to Delvinta, Hamilton Ridge, Tincher Hill Rd., Pebworth Rd., Long Branch, Mays Subdivision, Pine Grove Rd. Caudill Rd., All Stops on 11 South from Elem to Pine Grove and between Owsley Line and Rocky Hill Rd
Shuttle PM - MHS/Elem
Bus 100 - Tammy Adkins - MHS
Bellpoint, 52 West from 498 to Wade Ridge, Jct Randa Smith Rd, All of Fairground Ridge Rd., Jnt. Dunaway Rd., Miles Rd, Fairview Trailer Court, Crystal Creek Subdivision, Marcum Drive, Tiddletown and Early Childhood-elem AM & PM
AM- Shuttle HS to ATC
Bus 110 – E- (Jesse Dennis-Until further notice)
Old Landing (Hwy 2453), Evelyn to Beech Timber, Hwy 1746-Cathedral Domain, Jct., Sipple Ridge Rd., New Virginia Rd., Ratliff Ridge Rd. Bear Track Rd (Both Forks), Jct. BEA Lane, Bear Track Subdivision, 52 W between 498 to Estill County Line, Wade Ridge. to Boone Ave., Best Place, Mill Creek (ELEM ONLY Beattyville Manor, and Falcon Ridge)
Special Needs Routes
Bus 103-Wendell Brandenburg Route 1
Route 498, 52 West-Bellpoint, 1036, 11 North, Farmers Ridge, Fairground Ridge, Bear Track, Hwy 399, 587,(& all side roads off these as needed and approved)
Bus 108- Rick Issacs- Route 2
52 East, 2016, 2017, 708’s, 11 South to Owsley Line, Proctor, In Town-Miles Road, (& all side roads off these as needed and approved)
Areas determined by students served throughout county.
Schools served: LCE/MHS Special Needs Bus
***Routes and Buses assigned to students are subject to change after the first two weeks of school due to the number of actual riders on buses to prevent over-crowding or long routes. Be advised we service the above areas and roads but may not actually travel certain roads. Any questions contact your driver or Transportation Director at 464-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.