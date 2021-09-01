On August 25th, superintendent Wasson made the following letter/statement stating that as of date (Aug. 25th), there had been two more Lee County School’s staff and at least five students recently test positive for Covid.
Wasson stated that the school district understands the concern of parents who chose to keep their children at home prior to last Wednesday, which was the last day held of in person learning.
The letter also stated that the schools were struggling with being short staffed and also managing quarantined students at the same time and they have used this current time off to regroup.
Along with in person classes being resumed until Tuesday, September 7th, in season sports and activities of band, volleyball, golf, and cross country will be allowed to continue practicing and playing, but will not have fans at the indoor volleyball games. The school’s Pixelot camera system will be used to share the games with fans.
“I have heard from parents on both sides before we made this decision. Some parents have thanked us for continuing in person learning and some have voiced their concern that we need to shut down. No decision we make is going to please all families. The only thing I can say is that we want to do in person learning and we WILL be in person this year on a consistent basis.
However, the case count in Lee County is still very high and the cases are impacting our staff to the point where we can’t function to the best of our ability.We hope that the separation will help us slow the spread of the virus and determine who might be positive from the recent quarantines. We also plan to have Wild Health come and screen all students whose families give permission when we return. Routine screening will help us find the positive cases sooner and keep us in school” stated Wasson in the letter.
