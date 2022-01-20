Lee County Schools Visit Frankfort

Lee County Superintendent and staff members James Daley, David Lyons, and Phillip Angel visited Sate Representative Bill Wesley last week in Frankfort and presented him with a basketball signed by all the Lee County basketball players showing their appreciation for his hard work in helping Lee County.
State Rep Bill Wesley oversees Lee County until January 28th. That is when redistricting guidelines take place and State Rep Timmy Truett takes over for Lee County.
