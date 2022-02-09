Lee County Search & Rescue Saves a Man in the Woods Tuesday

At approximately 5:29 Tuesday afternoon, 911 Dispatch received a call that people could hear someone yelling for help from the woods.
Lee County Search and Rescue member Matt Lutes arrived on scene and was able to follow the gentleman’s voice and located him. The man had fallen off of a cliff.
Lee County Search and Rescue members, along with Law Enforcement, made their way to the injured man who has alert, but had some extensive injuries. They stabilized him for the hike out.
Response time was excellent and everyone worked very hard, even cutting trees with chainsaws to make the hike out easier.
EMS was on standby at the top of the hill ready to take over. Dispatch did an amazing job and Primrose FD had the LZ set up and ready for air med!
The patient was air lifted and we hope he makes a full recovery!
Info via Lee County Search and Rescue
