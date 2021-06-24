Lee County Senior Citizens Still Working to Open After to Flood

Photo Courtesy of Chuck Caudill Jr.

The Lee County Senior Citizens Center was painted today, making it one step closer to being open again soon.

Back in April, the Lee County Senior Citizen Center was given a commercial oven for their kitchen once the center opens again. The oven was donated by a construction organization that covers Kentucky and Tennessee area.

As of now, the center is still delivering meals that are prepared at the Owsley County Senior Citizen Center.

