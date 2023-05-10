Lee County Sheriff’s Report April24-May7 May 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Complaints 46Arrest - 15Warrants served - 11Subpoenas served 3Civil summons-9Cases worked 3Citation written-22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Danger Will Robinson by Douglas Moore McKinley “Ken” Stamper Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week Lee County Sheriff’s Report April24-May7 Three Forks Regional Jail Report Durbin & Fox Recognized at last night's board meeting as Salutatorian & Valedictorian Kelly Craft talks issues with Nolan Group Media CEO Jay Nolan 8-year-old Lee County Baseball Player Horn earns spot on Northeast Region USSSA All American 8U Baseball Team. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles8-year-old Lee County Baseball Player Horn earns spot on Northeast Region USSSA All American 8U Baseball Team.Arson Destroys $300k worth of Equipment at Owsley Co. Garage‘Inside the Kentucky Derby’ goes behind the scenes at the Commonwealth’s most famous horse raceDurbin & Fox Recognized at last night's board meeting as Salutatorian & ValedictorianLEE & OWSLEY COUNTIES SENIOR CITIZENS MENU MAY 2023Three Forks Regional Jail ReportLee Co. Court Appearances This WeekBeattyville Enterprise Archives 1970Maxie Jane Hollon ObituaryWelcome Moore Care Clinic to Beattyville ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Thursday, May 4, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News Berea College honors 237 graduates Updated 1 hr ago Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week 3 hrs ago Lee County Sheriff’s Report April24-May7 3 hrs ago Three Forks Regional Jail Report 3 hrs ago Durbin & Fox Recognized at last night's board meeting as Salutatorian & Valedictorian Updated 5 hrs ago Kelly Craft talks issues with Nolan Group Media CEO Jay Nolan Updated 22 hrs ago 8-year-old Lee County Baseball Player Horn earns spot on Northeast Region USSSA All American 8U Baseball Team. Updated 23 hrs ago Day admits to smoking meth May 9, 2023
