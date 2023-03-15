Lee County Sheriff’s Report Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 5th-11th20 arrest40 subpoenas 12 warrants served3 cases openedSubmitted by Lee County Sheriff Joseph Lucas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Lee County Sheriff’s Report Edith Shelton McIntosh Williams JAMES HOWARD HOGAN SR Sister Mary Katherine Drouin Three Forks Regional Jail Report Come Sail Away by Douglas Moore In My Opinion by John Paul Duddy Opinion: A Tale of 2 Republican Leaders Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKY 708 in Lee County to be closedOne Last ChanceU.K. vs. Vanderbilt SEC TournamentKentucky Selected for Record 60th NCAA TournamentTransportation Cabinet seeking public input on Red River Gorge travel improvementsThree Forks Regional Jail ReportLee County Home Value Gains Among Largest in Kentucky - StudyAre You Hungry? By Pastor John Chamness; Grace Fellowship Church of BeattyvilleLee Co. Court Appearances This WeekForceful Winds Blow Through The Commonwealth Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Thursday, March 9, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News Madison County Detention Center: March 2 - 5, 2023 5 min ago Univ. of the Cumberlands reaches settlement with family of deceased student athlete Updated 1 hr ago Children's Champion Updated 2 hrs ago KY 1411 - Lee County Closing! Updated 4 hrs ago Lee County Sheriff’s Report Updated 5 hrs ago Three Forks Regional Jail Report 5 hrs ago Madison County Family Court: March 2 - 8, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Morehead man given 540 months over child porn Mar 14, 2023
