Lee County Sheriff's Report

March 19-25
6 arrests
5 warrants served
48 complaints
10 VC
13 citations
5 cases opened
22 papers served

Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week

Richmond, Ky - Lawrence Barrett
Matthew Scott Brennan, Booneville, KY- Samson Lee, Booneville, KY- Ronald Wheeler, Booneville, KY- George "Danny" Green Booneville, KY- Wilma Jean (Burch) Wilson
