Lee County Sheriff’s Report Apr 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3 accidents worked 3 cases worked12 civil summons served37 complaints 4 warrants served 17 citations wrote5 warrants served Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Callie D. Barrett Ross Dwight Allen Mitchell, Three Forks Regional Jail Report Lee County Sheriff’s Report Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week -Public Record- Docket subject to change/s Reva McMillion Crabtree Mary Ann Charles Evans, Barry M. Dye Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWelcome Moore Care Clinic to BeattyvilleSpring Fishing Frenzy – White bass fishing is an old Kentucky traditionBooneville man wins $3,000,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-offSomeone Tampers with Electric at Booneville Hometown Liquor StoreThree Forks Regional Jail ReportLee County Sheriff’s ReportLCMHS Teacher Mr. Noe invited to study in JapanBand gets funding and archery team recognized at board meetingLee Co Spring Clean Up Dates SetUpcoming Beattyville Events Announced at April City Council Meeting ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Thursday, April 20, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News Three Forks Regional Jail Report 2 hrs ago Lee County Sheriff’s Report 2 hrs ago Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week -Public Record- Docket subject to change/s 2 hrs ago +2 The Gathering, Oneida Car Show this Saturday! 3 hrs ago School Board Meeting Held in the Dark 22 hrs ago Jackson Energy Sponsors Frankfort Youth Tour 22 hrs ago +4 Malfunction Junction 23 hrs ago Madison County Courts: April 6 -13, 2023 Apr 25, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.