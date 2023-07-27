Lee County Sheriff’s Report Jul 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 40 complaints30 arrested25 warrants served16 papers served1 accident worked 34 citations issued4 motor assist 3 cases opened Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Lee County Sheriff’s Report CALL FOR NOMINATIONS PRESERVATION KENTUCKY EXCELLENCE IN PRESERVATION AWARDS Office of Auditor of Public Accounts Announces Special Examination of Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Funds Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week -Public Record- Docket subject to change/s Kevin Keith Farmer Three Forks Regional Jail Report The Ego by Douglas Moore In My Opinion by John Paul Duddy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan rescues 10 year old who biked off cliff in Natural BridgeEthan Eugene Bolin ObituaryIrvine Man & Woman Scam Three Forks Jail to Release Wrong InmateOwsley County Woman Charged With MurderBeattyville City Park was the Topic of the July City Council MeetingMountain Parkway Ranked the 6th Most Feared Road Trip in AmericaHEAL to Host the Inaugural Addiction Recovery Celebration in Whitesburg on July 27thLee Co. Court Appearances This Week -Public Record- Docket subject to change/sLee Co. Court Appearances This Week -Public Record- Docket subject to change/sThree Forks Regional Jail Report ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Thursday, July 27, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News Lee County Sheriff’s Report 3 hrs ago Bowling indicted for using cars against officers 3 hrs ago Neal indicted for assaulting eight deputy jailers 3 hrs ago 3:04 Historic Squire Boone Rock moved to Richmond City Hall Updated 15 hrs ago Madison County Detention Center: July 16 - 19, 2023 16 hrs ago Pieces of history 18 hrs ago Madison County Detention Center: July 13 - 15, 2023 19 hrs ago Stevens charged with DUI, trailer theft 22 hrs ago
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.