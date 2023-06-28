Lee County Sheriff’s Report Jun 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 15 arrest17 citations 8 warrants served36 complaints answered 4 accidents worked4 cases opened11 vehicles inspected 5 motor assist4 papers served Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Lee County Sheriff’s Report Three Forks Regional Jail Report Sag Hollow Hosts 17th Invitational Golf Tournament Pledging Their Love by Douglas Moore In My Opinion by John Paul Duddy New Kentucky Proud website helps consumers find Ky farm products A Different View By Betty Crabtree Attorney General Cameron Announces Another Multi-Billion Dollar Opioid Settlement Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKSP Investigation; Friday Wreck Claims Life of 21 Year OldOwsley County Woman Arrested for Rape and SodomyAttorney General Cameron Announces Another Multi-Billion Dollar Opioid SettlementFederal Funds to Lee & Breathitt for BroadbandThree Forks Regional Jail ReportThree Forks Regional Jail ReportHarmon Releases Audit of Former Lee County Sheriff’s Tax SettlementSag Hollow Hosts 17th Invitational Golf TournamentLee County Extension District Special MeetingLee County Fiscal Court Reappoints County Treasurer in June Meeting Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Thursday, June 22, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News Substance Use Recovery Center Agrees to Pay $300,000 to Resolve Alleged False Claims Act Violations 1 hr ago Lee County Sheriff’s Report 3 hrs ago Three Forks Regional Jail Report 3 hrs ago LEGISLATIVE UPDATE 16 hrs ago Madison County Property Transfers: June 12 - 14, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Sag Hollow Hosts 17th Invitational Golf Tournament Jun 27, 2023 Madison County Property Transfers: June 8.-9, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Sag Hollow Golf Club Happings Jun 26, 2023
