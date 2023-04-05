Lee County Sheriff’s Report Apr 5, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12 citations 9 arrested2 warrants served4 cases opened34 complaints answered 18 victims contacted 7 papers served Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Three Forks Regional Jail Report Lee County Sheriff’s Report Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week Opinion: Trump and Daniels, hush money doesn’t work Dr. Glenn Mollette Wacko in Waco by Douglas Moore In My Opinion by John Paul Duddy A Different View A Last Hoorah! By Pastor John Chamness; Grace Fellowship Church of Beattyville Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPrepare for Water Bills Going UpFrom Our Archives: 8/27/1981 Pepper Station Ships 140 tons 1st DayA Last Hoorah! By Pastor John Chamness; Grace Fellowship Church of BeattyvilleThree Forks Regional Jail ReportLee County Sheriff’s ReportLee Co. Court Appearances This WeekLee County Sheriff’s ReportMedical cannabis bill passes Senate, awaits House vote March 30RRG NEWS - Gov. Beshear Signs Legislation to Better Protect Children from AbuseLongtime Lee County Business Owner Passes Away ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Thursday, April 6, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News Medical marijuana, sports wagering signed into law 3 hrs ago Piece of history: Former Madison Southern standout helps lead Transy to perfect season, national title Updated 3 hrs ago Three Forks Regional Jail Report 4 hrs ago Lee County Sheriff’s Report 4 hrs ago Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week 4 hrs ago OC COURT DOCKET 4 hrs ago Cumberlands introduces new One Price Promise tuition model Updated 5 hrs ago Most of state under risk of severe weather Updated 23 hrs ago
