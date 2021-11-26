Lee County Station 1 Update

Aside from the first few months of 2021 the year has been pretty tame as far as fire service related incidents go. That does not mean that we have been twiddling our thumbs or just sitting around waiting to go to calls. We still have been doing many landing zones for EMS helicopters, wildland fires, lift assists, vehicle wrecks/fires (including having to extricate out of side by sides, so now on my 5 year plan is a multi use UTV with water for wildland fire, patient basket for rescue, and smaller set of jaws of life), the occasional structure fire, and even rescuing a cat stuck in a tree. Where we have been making the most progress this year is procurement of funds for grants, continual training, and administratively.
Station 1 members have completed 1,844.7 hours of training so far this year. A few members have been working towards their firefighter certifications, but a majority of these hours were from certified members who continually train to keep their skills as effective as possible for when services are needed from the members of Station 1.
There is a saying in the fire services, “you don’t train till you get it right, you train till you can’t get it wrong,” and I am proud to say that the members of Station 1 train in line with this motto. Lee County VFD Asst Chief Byers has worked to become an instructor for Area 13 of the Kentucky Fire Commission (the area that all the fire departments in Lee County are in). In 2020 while other fire schools had to suspend their operations, we held the first “Lee County Fire School,” while adhering to COVID guidelines, to great success. However we were unable to get things lined up for 2021 as all fire schools were back open and we had obligations on available weekends or not enough notice, but we plan on continuing to host a small fire school to allow for surrounding counties to get needed training without having to travel extreme distances.
The inaugural “Lee County Fire School” allowed for 9 different departments to get 274 hours of combined training in one weekend. Once we can find a weekend that will not conflict with any other fire schools, events, or obligations of Station 1, we plan on continuing the “Lee County Fire School”.
Lee County VFD Assistant Chief Byers worked with the Fiscal Court to get funding and implemented a much needed accountability system, not just for Lee County VFD or Station 1, but as a county wide implementation. This will allow for more streamlined operations, tracking of tasks being performed, identifying personnel available to do needed tasks, and, the biggest impact in my opinion, allow for accountability during incidents so we know where all personnel on a scene are at all times in case of a collapse or any other of the risks we face each time we go to a scene.
Something that has been in the works since before COVID hit, was starting a “Fire Club” at the local high school. This was put on hold because of all the restrictions that were put in place during 2020, but the “Fire Club” is officially started, has met a couple times, and hopefully will get the next generation ready for careers in emergency services or wanting to join as volunteer firefighters to help their community. As well, this will hopefully lead to more members of the Lee County VFD Junior Firefighter Program, a program in which people aged 15-17 can participate in training and do some on scene operations (there are quite a few restrictions for safety purposes with regards to operations and live fire training as to assure the safety of junior firefighters) . Many Junior Firefighters that have been in the Lee County VFD Junior Firefighter Program have dedicated the time to have all the needed training completed to become certified firefighters once they turn 18 years of age. Very recently a junior firefighter from the Lee County VFD Junior Firefighter Program was able to become a paid firefighter for a neighboring city’s fire department shortly after turning 18.
Lee County VFD Grants: Finalized and put into service a brand new tanker that was received through the Assistance to Firefighter grant issued by FEMA. Being a 95/5 match grant, the cost to procure the much needed new tanker was minimal for the FIscal Court and Lee County FD compared to the $215,000 price of an outright purchase for the tanker and required equipment.
After the rash of wildfires in 2019, in which we were responding to multiple wildland fires daily for well over a month, Lee County VFD put in for, and was awarded in 2020, a Kentucky Department of Forestry Grant. This grant allowed us to outfit every apparatus with tools/equipment capable of equipping at least 3 or 4 firefighters for wildland fire operations. This grant was completed and reimbursed during the early months of 2021.
Awarded a, roughly, $15,000 gear extractor from a Kentucky Fire Commission grant program. A gear extractor is basically a washing machine on steroids that is capable of removing contaminants from firefighter’s turnout gear. Cancer is the #1 cause of firefighter deaths (from 2002 to 2019 cancer was the cause of 66% of line of duty deaths), and removing the cancer causing contaminants we are in contact with every time we respond to a fire is a dire need. Although this was awarded to Lee County VFD, all departments within the county will have access to the gear extractor.
Beattyville VFD Grants: Beattyville VFD was awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant that will allow us to purchase turnout gear (the protective clothing that allows us to go into high heat areas) to issue to new members and outfit existing members, with a new set of turnout gear, who have turnout gear that is expiring or has recently expired and no longer compliant. Also within the award was extrication equipment (jaws of life) and stabilization equipment for working wrecks where vehicles are in positions where they might shift or roll during extrication efforts.
Same as with Lee County VFD, Beattyville VFD put in for, and was awarded in 2020, a Kentucky Department of Forestry Grant that allowed us to outfit every apparatus with tools/equipment capable of equipping at least 3 or 4 firefighters for wildland fire operations. This grant was completed and reimbursed during the early months of 2021.
Last week Beattyville VFD received notification that the Kentucky Fire Commission Training Facilities Grant that had been applied for was approved and awarded $20,000 in funding. This grant project entails updating the training/meeting room at Station 1 with several systems to allow for modern training methodologies to be used, including a large interactive display, audio/video conferencing system, new ergonomic seating, the computers required to utilize the new systems, and networking appliances to allow for the networking infrastructure at Station 1 to handle all the connections needed to have a modern hybrid in-person/remote training session.
A USDA Rural Development grant to purchase a SCBA fill station capable of filling higher pressure SCBA systems (our air packs used inside fires or in areas where air quality is detrimental to lung health). Currently neither the Lee County VFD nor Beattyville VFD own an SCBA fill station, and utilize one owned by the Lee County Firefighters Association which is not capable of filling the higher pressure SCBA systems that most departments across the nation use. This will allow for departments within the county to work towards finding funding to replace our old, obsolete, SCBA units that departments currently have with newer versions that allow for more air to be stored inside the same amount of space inside our air cylinders.
