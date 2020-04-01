 Recently, various photos were posted to social media showing many efforts of the community to prevent the spread of COVID. These included a photo of the closing of the Red River Gorge, LC School cooks helping to feed students while they are still at home, LC Emergency Management delivering Pos to local healthcare providers, social distancing being used at IGA and Bear Track Grocery and LC Deputy Judge Pam Barrett, Larry Ross and Tim Johnson joining other Ky churches and ringing the bell on the courthouse lawn. The basketball hoops at Happy Top have also been taken down. 

