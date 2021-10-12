Lee County Teacher Charged with Strangulation, Assault, & Other Charges

Michael Brent Duncil, 53 of Beattyville, was arrested on Saturday, October 9th and was booked at the Three Forks Regional Jail at approximately 4:57pm.
Duncil has been charged with Assault, 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury, 1st Degree Strangulation, 2nd Degree Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree Terroristic Threatening, Menacing, 1st & 2nd Alcohol Intoxication, and Resisting Arrest.
Duncil’s Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Lee County District Court.
According to the Lee County, KY School District website, Duncil is a 5th Grade teacher at Lee County Elementary. When asked about these charges, Superintendent Sarah Wasson, responded and I quote, “This is a personnel matter that I am handling consistent with policy and law with advice from legal counsel. I am unable to comment further at this time.”
Duncil, also, ran for 91st District State Representative in the 2020 Primary as a Republican. He did not win in the Primary Election.
As of Monday, October 11, 2021, according to Three Forks Regional Jail website, Michael Brent Duncil is still in custody at the Three Forks Regional Jail, waiting for his Arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.