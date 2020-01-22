Every day, Kentucky Blood Center needs more than 400 donors to donate blood so that local patients’ lives can be saved. Patients need blood for a variety of reasons – cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more. Local blood donors are the reason why Kentucky Blood Center can provide the life-saving gifts needed to more than 70 hospitals.
Kentucky Blood Center is inviting generous donors to join our efforts by giving at the blood drive listed below. As a thank you, donors will receive a great KBC t-shirt.
Lee County ATC Blood Drive
Friday, February 14
9 am–2 pm
KBC Bloodmobile
690 Fairground Ridge Rd.
Beattyville
Sponsored by HOSA
Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
About Kentucky Blood Center
Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.