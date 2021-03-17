As the veil of the pandemic begins to rise a bit thanks to a vaccine and the course of time, Lee County Youth Sports is once again in full swing for baseball season.
As in years past, Youth Sports is a vital part of this community, and it is much needed like ever before to help bring a community together for some good ole wholesome fun!
So, enjoy the memories of baseball past in Lee County while making memories for the future, and get the kiddos signed up today for the baseball season that is coming up. You can contact any Lee County Youth Sports Board member, send a message on their Facebook page, or call 606-548-0846 for further info. Forms are, also, available at H&R Block in Beattyville too.
Sign your kid or kids up and become part of local history in the making. Now, LET’S PLAY BALL!!! You will be glad you did!
Above: Denvard Peters, Monty Gabbard, Arthur Noe, Bob Melson, Bill Delver with Doug Brandenburg behind, Joyce Begley, Lucille Lumpkins, Faye Wilson, Ida Simpkins, Toby Herald, Larry Ross and Mike Patrick around 1984 to celebrate the construction of the new Little League Park on Hwy 11.
