Lee Co. Youth Sports will be hosting three raffles during this year’s July 4th celebration at Happy Top. Drawings will be held at their cakewalk. Tickets will be $1 each or $5 for 6.
Raffles include the following: Gift Card wreath containing over $500 in various gift cards, scratch off wreath containing over $100 worth of scratch off lottery tickets, and a two person pass to Red River Gorge Ziplines.
Please contact a board member or message the Lee County Youth Sports Beattyville, Kentucky page for more info.
Raffles will also be sold at the concession stand at Happy Top on July 4th.
